Groups addressing criminal justice inequities in Michigan to share $2M

Posted at 12:17 PM, Jun 06, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — More than $2 million is being awarded to a dozen organizations in Michigan that work to address inequities in the state's criminal justice system.

The grants are through the Michigan Justice Fund which aims is to help stem the flow of people going through the criminal justice system, support the investment of public dollars to community-driven alternatives to incarceration, and ensure that those returning home receive support.

The fund is made up of 14 national and local foundations and is administered by the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.

