GRPD: Homicide suspect dead following 'running gun' shootout with police

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A homicide suspect is dead after a "running gun" shootout involving Grand Rapids police.

The shooting happened Thursday in the area of Jefferson Avenue and La Belle Street SE.

Grand Rapids police say they were looking for a homicide suspect involved in the death of Tamiqua Wright after receiving a tip from Silent Observer. Wright, a mother of five, was shot and killed just after 1 a.m. on October 11 near the intersection of 44th and Eastern Ave. Wright was driving when police say her passenger shot her.

When officers spotted the suspect, the suspect pulled out his gun.

GRPD say the suspect fired at officers while running and three officers fired back.

“It was sort of a running gun battle where the individual ran a couple blocks shooting at the officers, we had three officers that returned fire,” Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom explained during a press conference.

The scene spans two blocks, according to Michigan State Police.

The suspect was killed, but Grand Rapids police say it's unclear if the suspect was killed by one of the officers’ bullets or his own. GRPD have not released the name of the suspect who was killed.

"The officer's squad car was struck numerous times. I saw it, there were so many shots fired by this individual that there's a real chance that there were residences struck as well," said Winstrom.

No officers were injured in the shootout.

"Extremely thankful no officers were hurt, extremely thankful that no one on the street is hurt. Like I said, this is a residential area. So the potential is there," said Winstrom.

Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) says students at Southeast Career Pathways were dismissed early due to the shooting.

GRPD gave a news conference following the incident. Watch here:

Michigan State Police will now take over the investigation, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.

