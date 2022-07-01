Watch Now
Gun permit process in NY could include social media check

Keith Srakocic/AP
Semi-Automatic handguns are displayed at Duke's Sport Shop, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in New Castle, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 5:18 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 17:18:05-04

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers want to require people applying for a handgun license to turn over a list of their social media accounts so officials can verify their "character and conduct."

That's under a bill headed toward passage Friday in the state Legislature.

The provision was part of a proposed redesign of the state's firearms licensing laws after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down rules limiting who could get a permit to carry a handgun outside their home.

A bill advanced by Democratic leaders would eliminate the most strict barriers, but also impose new requirements for applicants.

Gun rights advocates called the idea of a social media review "unconstitutional."

