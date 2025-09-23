Gun shop near Southfield day cares raises parent concerns

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A gun shop set to open next door to two day care centers in Southfield has sparked concerns from parents.

Red Zone Firearms is preparing to open at 12 Mile near Greenfield roads, directly next to the IXL Learning Center and Baby Genius day care centers.

Mikal Brewer, who has a child at IXL, expressed his concerns about the location.

"I was in disbelief when I first saw it. Clearly, guns and children do not mix," Brewer said.

"It could be someone handling a firearm and there's an accident. It could be someone who's mentally unstable and they're purchasing a gun right next to a school."

Shomari Hudson owns Red Zone Firearms and is a federal firearms licensed dealer who previously operated out of an office building before getting his first brick-and-mortar location.

"There are definitely gun safety rules that have to be followed for anyone that is legally operating a firearm. There are state gun laws that have to be followed and best believe over here at Red Zone Firearms, we are following all those laws," Hudson said.

Hudson said the city approved his business without raising concerns about the location.

"They did everything they're supposed to do and trust me, if I wasn't supposed to be here, that sign would not be up," Hudson said.

Tessa Castillo from the IXL Learning Center said the city gave them no notice that Red Zone was opening nearby.

"Yes, he is doing everything that he is supposed to be doing appropriately, although we don't agree that the city of Southfield should be allowing this so close to a place of children and a state-funded schooling program," Castillo said.

Hudson, a former law enforcement officer, says in addition to selling firearms, Red Zone will offer gun safety and training classes. The shop does not have a live fire shooting range. Hudson says his core demographic includes single mothers, some of whom are victims of domestic violence, and he also works with 3rd Circuit Court to help troubled teens.

"I have a program called The Winning Mindset and in this program, they learn conflict resolution, they learn how to set goals and how to become a better person," Hudson said. "So like I said, that's what this is mostly about. Yes, I am a federal firearms dealer, yes, I sell firearms, but that's not the main agenda over here."

Hudson says he is open to having a conversation with day care parents and staffers about their concerns and his commitment to safety. Those interviewed say they're interested in taking him up on that offer.

In the meantime, some day care parents plan to voice their concerns at the next planning commission and city council meetings.

The city of Southfield provided a statement saying:

“The retail sale of firearms and accessories by the Red Zone Firearms Gun Store is a permitted use in the B-3, General Business district zoning classification. The City of Southfield will continue to investigate state and federal laws and regulations regarding the issues raised by community concerns in this matter and is evaluating available options.”

