Gunman surrenders after barricading himself in Southgate home

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — After a gunman had previously barricaded himself in a home in a Southgate on Sunday morning, the man surrendered once the home was surrounded by police, according to a spokesperson with Southgate police.

The barricade started just before 10 a.m. this morning, at a house near the intersection of Flanders Street and Mercier Street.

We're told that the armed man is the only person in the house, with crisis negotiators and SWAT agents on scene. We've also been told that police in Taylor and Wyandotte are aiding with the barricade.

The spokesperson told us that the gunman surrendered shortly after SWAT arrived on scene.