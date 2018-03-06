Guns, ammo found at Utica student's home who made threat to school

(WXYZ) - A Utica High School senior faces several terrorism charges related to a social media threat he allegedly made to his school.

Timothy Evans was charged with making a terrorist threat or a false report of terrorism.

A bond of $75,000 has been set.

During a search warrant at Evans’ home, police found various firearms, replicas and ammunition.

“Calling a threat a prank or a joke is not a valid defense,” said Prosecutor Eric Smith. “I urge parents and educators to continue to have these hard conversations with our youth, explaining to them the long-term ramifications of making a threat in this day and age.”

Police applauded the students who brought Evans’ alleged threat forward to the authorities.