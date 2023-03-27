Guy Fieri opening Chicken Guy! in Michigan, calls state 'a great representation of all America'

(WXYZ) — For celebrity chef Guy Fieri, fried chicken brings back precious childhood memories.

“When you were a little kid and somebody said ‘fried chicken,’ you smiled. Fried chicken always meant fun, fried chicken meant picnic, fried chicken meant grandma, fried chicken meant ... you did something right,” said Fieri.

So that nostalgia coupled with his vast experience eating culinary wonders from across the country with Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, entering the booming chicken restaurant arena with business partner Robert Earl just made sense.

Guy Fieri talks about Chicken Guy! coming to Michigan

Fieri is now bringing his Chicken Guy!restaurant to Michigan, with the first location opening in Livonia on April 1. And no, it’s no April Fools’ joke.

Chicken Guy! is the chain's 8th location and is the first of 19 planned locations in Southeast Michigan in the next few years.

“We named it kind of after me. I mean, Guy. I don't think there's any resemblance to the chicken and me,” joked Fieri. “Today people are making big decisions about what they're eating and where it's coming from and how it's made and how it's supported. And so we said, ‘let's do it the best across the board. Let's make really delicious, properly prepared, crunchy, not oily, pressure-fried chicken.’”

The restaurant will feature signature sandwiches, chicken tender combos, and salad bowls, along with 22 specialty sauces. Supporting sides include fries, mac 'n cheese, fried pickles, and specialty milkshakes – just to name a few.

When asked what his go-to order would be, Fieri related it to having a favorite child, aka that it’s impossible to choose.

“I don't wake up the next day ever wanting the same thing I had yesterday. I'm not a big leftovers guy, so when I eat something, my palate, I want to go to another direction the next day. And that's why we give you the opportunity.”

The chef has partnered with Michigan-based company The Tomey Group to open the restaurants in the state. It’s a homecoming of sorts for Fieri, who speaks fondly of Michigan.

“I haven't been up in a while and [it’s] long overdue, might I add. And the Woodward Cruise, one of my favorite things I ever got to do, and I wish we could do it every day. We don't have a lot of cruises anymore, and I'm a big car guy,” he said.

Fieri also noted his excitement about bringing Chicken Guy! to a state like Michigan.

“I really find it as a great representation of all America. I mean, you are a melting pot of people. You've got so much history, nostalgia. You have so much family base. You get some cold weather. You show me cold weather, I show you people that like to stay in and eat great food and love to have a good time, and love to celebrate ... some of the best times I've had have been up there in Michigan,” said Fieri.

Chicken Guy! is located at 30130 Plymouth Rd. in Livonia and will be open daily starting April 1 (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.).

“I spent a lot of time with a great team to make this happen, and I'm really proud of it. And I think you will be, too,” said Fieri.

