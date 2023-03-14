Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! restaurant opening in metro Detroit on April 1

(WXYZ) — Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is bringing his Chicken Guy! restaurant to Michigan, with the first location opening in Livonia next month.

Chicken Guy! is the chain's 8th location and is the first of 19 planned locations in Southeast Michigan in the next few years.

"The people of The Motor City have spoken…I’m bringin’ my real deal chicken tenders, sandwiches, and shakes to Livonia. From shooting DDD to taking part in the Woodward Dream Cruise, the Detroit area has always been a go-to for me, so I’m stoked for everyone to give us a try. See ya there!" Fieri said in a statement.

The chef has partnered with Michigan-based company The Tomey Group to open the restaurants.

"We are excited to announce the opening of the first Chicken Guy! in Michigan and partner with one of our favorite chefs and TV personalities, Guy Fieri," said Anthony Tomey, CEO, The Tomey Group. "The food and variety of sauces is made with the expertise from Guy, that you can only imagine how delicious the food is. This is just the first location of many, as we have plans to expand to all over Southeast Michigan.” Michael Tomey CFO, The Tomey Group added, “Guy Fieri and Robert Earl are renowned when it comes to quality food and restaurants, so we are thrilled to be able to partner with them and bring Michigan the opportunity to experience Chicken Guy!.”

The restaurant will feature signature sandwiches, chicken tender combos, salad bowls, special sauces and more. Other items include fries, mac 'n cheese, fried pickles, dessert items and much more.

It's located at 30130 Plymouth Rd. in Livonia and scheduled to open on April 1.