GVSU extends free tuition to students from low-income homes

ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) — Grand Valley State University is expanding its free tuition to all low-income families in Michigan.

The program, called the Grand Valley Pledge, will no longer be limited only to students from six counties.

New students from families with income under $50,000 can qualify. About 400 students who qualified were enrolled during the fall term.

GVSU President Philomena Mantella says she doesn't want finances to be a barrier for students.

The University of Michigan has a similar program for in-state students from families that make $65,000 or less.