Habitat for Humanity moving ReStore in Farmington Hills to larger facility in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Habitat for Humanity's Restore in Farmington Hills is moving to a new, larger facility in Southfield, Habitat Oakland announced.

The move to the new location is set to happen in September. According to the organization, the new location will "allow the ReStore to increase inventory and offer more space for customers as well as volunteers," they said in a release.

The address for the new ReStore location is 22110 Telegraph Road, taking the space of former building owner Bright Ideas Furniture. The facility will offer increased amount of retail space, a greater variety of products, and a larger shopping environment.

"We are thrilled about the opportunities this move presents," said Michele Hodges, Executive Director and CEO, Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County, in a press release. "The new location in Southfield will help us better fulfill our mission of building homes, communities, and hope. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our new ReStore and continuing to support affordable housing initiatives in our community."

“We are pleased to support Habitat Oakland in their mission and are confident that the new ReStore location will be a great asset to the Southfield community," said David Dilley, Co-Owner of Bright Ideas Furtinure. "As we consolidated to our flagship showroom in Royal Oak, it’s gratifying to know that our Southfield home for 25 years will be used for such a meaningful cause.”

Habitat for Humanity says a grand opening celebration with special promos and giveaways is set to happen in September, set for a date that has yet to be announced.