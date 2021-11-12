'HAIRSPRAY' returning to Fisher Theatre from Jan. 18-30, 2022

(WXYZ) — Tony Award-winning musical HAIRSPRAY will return to the Fisher Theatre this winter, the latest show returning to Broadway in Detroit after the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will play from Jan. 18-30, 2022, and tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 19 and start at $39.

The cast features Andrew Levitt aka Nina West, from RuPaul's Drag Race, as Edna Turnblad, Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad and Toneisha Harris from The Voice as Motormouth Maybelle.

“It’s a brand-new world we find ourselves in today, and HAIRSPRAY is even more relevant than twenty years ago when it first burst onto the scene. With the renewed, refreshed energy of the unforgettable “Nina West” as Edna and a whole new generation of wildly talented kids across the board, we cannot wait to raise the various roofs once more with dance, joy, music, and that glorious, famous, energy-packed score!” Director Jack O’Brien said in a statement.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster and the Fisher Theatre Box Office.