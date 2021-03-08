Half-mile light trail in Oakland County to help visitors reflect on COVID-19 pandemic

(WXYZ) — In an effort to help people reflect as we near one year since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Michigan, Oakland County is launching the Oakland Together COVID-19 Tribute Walk at Waterford Oaks County Park.

According to a press release, the half-mile long light trail was designed by Bluewater Technologies, the same company that works on Glenlore Trails in Commerce Township. The trail is meant to allow visitors a moment to reflect on the impact of the pandemic, remember those who we lost and give thanks to the frontline workers.

“We need this moment to remember and express our feelings as a community after enduring a year of pandemic challenges, heartbreak, and even instances of inspiration,” County Executive Dave Coulter said in a press release. “The Tribute Walk will remind us of the lives who shine brightly whether they are still with us or have passed and will give us a glimpse of what we have to be thankful for as we move forward together past the pandemic.”

The Tribute Walk will have an opening ceremony on March 10. The public will be able to pre-register for tickets for the experience on March 11 for dates March 15 - March 21 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. No walk up admissions will be permitted. Tickets are $5 per person. According to the press release, Bluewater Technologies will be donating the net proceeds to an Oakland County charity.

Visitors will also be welcome to post photos of loved ones lost to COVID or write messages on three tribute displays outside of Lookout Lodge each night the Tribute Walk is open.

Oakland County has also launched a story map where residents can honor friends and loved ones.