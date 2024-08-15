Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village returns Oct. 3; public tickets on sale Sept. 4

Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village will return again in 2024, The Henry Ford announced on Thursday.

The annual Halloween celebration will run Oct. 3-6, 10-13, 17-20 and 24-27 at Greenfield Village.

Guests will be able to stroll through the village at their own pace, with harvest-themed activities from the 18th and 19th centuries, thousands of pumpkins, train rides and more.

Tickets go on sale to members starting Wednedsay, Aug. 28 and then to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 4. Tickets sell out quickly each year, and purchasers can join an online queue at 8 a.m.

There will also be more than 50 costumed characters like the Grim Reaper, Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan and more.

Officials say there will be a new screening of the 1910 film "Frankenstein" with live character interactions and an enhanced town hall experience.