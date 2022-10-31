Halloween in the D to host trunk-or-treat, parties at 27 locations across Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — More than 2 dozen locations will treat Detroit families to Halloween celebrations across the city.

Halloween parties and trunk-or-treat events will be held at 27 locations as part of the annual Halloween in the D event.

The locations include all Detroit police precincts, seven fire houses and nine recreation centers. Below is the list of times and locations.

Here are the locations of interest for Oct. 31:

Mayor Mike Duggan will attend the festivities.

Detroit Police 8th Precinct, 21555 W. McNichols, at 5:20 p.m.

Detroit Police 3rd Precinct, 2875 W. Grand Blvd, at 6:10 p.m.

POLICE PRECINCTS

Contacts: Commander John Serda or Sgt. Manuel Gutierrez

RECREATION CENTERS

Complete List of Halloween in the D Locations | Oct. 31 Parks and Recreation

Adams/Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon, from 4 – 7 p.m.

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval, from 5 – 8 pm

Clemente, 2631 Bagley St., from 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Crowell, 16630 Lahser Road, from 5 – 8 p.m.

Farwell, 2711 E. Outer Drive, from 5 – 7 p.m. Trunk or Treat

Heilmann, 19601 Crusade, from 4 – 7 p.m.

Kemeny, 2260 S. Fort Street, from 5 – 8 p.m.

Lasky, 13200 Fenelon, from 4 – 7 p.m.

Patton, 2301 Woodmere, from 4 – 7 p.m.



Detroit Police Department Trunk-or Treat Locations

2nd Precinct, 13530 Lesure, from 5 – 7 p.m.

3rd Precinct, 2875 W. Grand Blvd., from 4 – 7 p.m.

4th Precinct, 4700 W. Fort Street, from 5 – 7 p.m.

5th Precinct, 3500 Conner Street, from 5 – 7 p.m.

6th Precinct, 11405 Warwick, from 5 – 7 p.m.

7th Precinct, Scott St. between Chene & Dubois (next to precinct) from 5 – 7 p.m.

8th Precinct, 21555 W. McNichols, from 5 – 7 p.m.

9th Precinct, 11187 Gratiot, from 5 – 7 p.m. (Candy Drive-Up)

10th Precinct, 12000 Livernois, from 5 – 7 p.m.

11th Precinct, 5100 Nevada, from 4 – 7 p.m.

12th Precinct, 1441 W. Seven Mile Road, from 4 – 8 p.m.



Detroit Fire Department Trunk-or-Treat Locations (one per City Council District) from 5- 7 p.m.