Halloween is Tuesday! Here are some tips to stay safe while trick-or-treating

DETROIT (WXYZ) — With Halloween coming in just under a week, AAA has offered recommendations to help keep trick-or-treaters and drivers safe.

The combination of increased pedestrian traffic, distracted and impaired driving, AAA says makes Halloween one of the most dangerous nights each year for pedestrians and motorists.

“Since Halloween falls on a Tuesday, it’s likely that festivities could start as early as the end of the week and continue through the weekend,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “We’re urging drivers to keep an eye out for pedestrians all weekend long, slow down in neighborhoods, and avoid distractions and impairment behind the wheel to help keep everyone safe.”

For drivers, AAA recommends the following tips to stay safe:



Remain seated and buckled. Everyone in the vehicle should remain seated and buckled at all times, even when parked on the side of the road.

Designate a navigator. If you need to check a map, take pictures, or do anything that will take your attention off the road, pull over or delegate those tasks to a passenger.

If you are driving, focus on driving. Even going just a few miles over the speed limit in a residential neighborhood greatly increases the dangers for cyclists and pedestrians sharing the road.

Keep an eye out for trick-or-treaters. Pedestrians can be very unpredictable, especially children. Be on the lookout for children’s shoes or costumes under vehicles to make sure they are not crossing the street between parked cars in neighborhoods.

For Trick-or-Treater, AAA recommends the following tips to stay safe:

