Halloween pop-up bar coming to Detroit with 'diabolically delicious, creepy' drinks

A Halloween-themed pop-up bar is coming to Detroit for the first time with a "spine-chilling, immersive experience."

Black Lagoon, the bar created by Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage, will make its first appearance in the Motor City this Fall.

It will be at The Skip in Downtown Detroit, which is located in The Belt, from Oct. 1 through Nov. 5.

Hayes and Ramage came up with the idea for Black Lagoon after a successful pop-up at The Dungeon, a dive bar in New Orleans. The pop-up happens around the country.

According to organizers, the bar will serve up "diabolically delicious, creepy & creative libations."