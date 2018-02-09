Hamburg Twp. resident, 77, dies after car crashes into pet store

HAMBURG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A 77-year-old died in a crash that occurred in Hamburg Township after their vehicle collided with a pet store.

Officers arrived at the scene on Chilson Commons Circle near M-36 to find that a 2003 Buick Century had struck the front of The Wild Indoors Pet Supplies store.

The driver of the vehicle, a Hamburg Township resident, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 76-year-old female passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the traffic crash and no one outside of the vehicle was injured.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.