'Hamilton' coming to Broadway Grand Rapids for 2 weeks of performances

(WXYZ) — The hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" is coming to Grand Rapids early next year.

Broadway Grand Rapids announced the show is playing from Feb. 8-22, 2022. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. at BroadwayGrandRapids.com or at Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 616-235-6285.

There is a maximum purchase of eight tickets per account, and prices range from $49 to $189. There are a select number of premium seats for $249 for all performances.

On top of that, there will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for each performance. More details are expected to be announced soon.

“It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Grand Rapids engagement should be made through BroadwayGrandRapids.com," Producer Jeffrey Seller said.

"Hamilton" is "the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education."