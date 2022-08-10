'Hamilton' returns to Detroit's Fisher Theatre; Tickets on sale Aug. 18

(WXYZ) — Tickets for the highly-anticipated return of "Hamilton" in Detroit go on sale to the public Thursday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m.

The show is returning to the Fisher Theatre from Nov. 15 through Dec. 4, and tickets will be on sale at Ticketmaster.com, BroadwayinDetroit.com, in-person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office or by calling 800-982-2787.

Fans can purchase a maximum of eight tickets per account for the performance, and prices will range from $59 to $169 with select premium seats available for $199.

The Hamilton lottery will also return for the performances, offering 40 different $10 seats for all performances, with details to be announced closer to the show's return.

Broadway in Detroit officials are reminding people that to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, try making all purchases through Ticketmaster or Broadway in Detroit.

Performance times for HAMILTON appearing November 15 – December 4, 2022 at the Fisher Theatre located at 3011 W. Grand Blvd., in Detroit are: