Hamtramck approves ban on certain flags, critics view it as attack on LGBTQ community

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — An impassioned debate happened during a city council meeting in Hamtramck over a resolution that would ban the LGBTQ pride flag on city property.

City council voted unanimously to approve the resolution Tuesday night.

The meeting was packed with an overflow crowd outside the main room.

City leaders argue the resolution is not just about pride flags but all flags that are a symbol of any religious, racial, ethnic or political group.

The resolution states it is about maintaining neutrality. But many see it as a blatant attack on the LGBTQ community.

In part, the resolution specifies that only the U.S., state, city and prisoners of war flags can be flown on city property, which is similar to a measure approved in 2013.