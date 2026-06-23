Hamtramck city council set to meet tonight following mayor threatening to sue council members

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tensions are running high in Hamtramck as the City Council prepares to meet tonight for the first time since the mayor announced he's suing every member of the council.

Watch Carli's report and our previous coverage

Hamtramck city set to meet today following mayor threatening to sue council members

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Hamtramck Mayor suing city council over city manager firing

Hamtramck city manager fired after shouting match erupts at council meeting

This comes after a fiery meeting when the council voted to fire city manager Adel Al-Adlani.

During the meeting on June 9, Mayor Pro Tem Mohammad Hassan attempted to add a new item to the city council agenda, looking to fire Al Adlani. The board voted in favor of the firing, 4-2.

Then one week later, mayor Adam Alharbi announced the lawsuit against the entirety of city council. He claimed violations of the city charter, the state constitution and the Open Meetings Act over the firing.

People who live in Hamtramck that 7 News Detroit spoke to say they're fed up with what has been a growing list of legal and leadership troubles facing the city.

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"It was like watching a classroom full of kids going crazy because the teacher wasn't in the room," one resident said.

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“Its disrespectful, it is embarrassing for the community," said another resident. "We voted for them, we put them in that position, and this is what we get in return”

Tonight's meeting is set for 7 p.m. at Hamtramck City Hall.