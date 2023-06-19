Hamtramck LGBTQ+ community plans Pride protest in reaction to city's flag ban

HAMTRAMCK — Gracie Cadieux is one of the organizers of Saturday's upcoming Pride protest created in response to Hamtramck's recent flag ban.

"We’re not stupid, we can plainly see that we are the target of this," said Cadieux.

She said the end goal of the protest; "Is to kick off Pride 365, we’re intending for a year of civil disobedience, protest, community engagement, and mutual aid here in Hamtramck."

Cadieux said she feels the recent city flag resolution is directly targeted at the LGBTQ+ community so they're responding with the protest and planning and whole year of Pride events.

The recent resolution, passed Tuesday, bans the display of flags symbolizing sexual orientation, race, religion, or politics on government property.

In the few days since it's been passed it's been criticized by elected Michigan officials including State Senator Stephanie Chang and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Saturday Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib responded to the criticisms himself in a statement and a video clipping from Tuesday's city council meeting.

In the council meeting clip Ghalib said, "We are not targeting one group or another, those people who accuse me of hating them, half of my board of commissions are either LGBTQ, or supporters of LGBTQ."

His attached statement reads, "You do not know our city more than we do, and you will not know the consequences of opening the door for every group to fly their flag on city properties. Our residents are all equally important to us, and we will continue to serve them equally without discrimination, favoritism or preferential treatment to any group. The city government will stay NEUTRAL and IMPARTIAL toward its residents."

When asked her reaction Cadieux said, "The mayor’s a liar, the mayor has been on a tirade about the pride flag and only the pride flag."

Records show that in 2021 Mayor Ghalib opposed the flying of the pride flag in Hamtramck when it was voted on initially.

Cadieux said she believes the recent resolution came about because there were plans to raise the pride flag at the Michigan Human Services building this summer.

As Saturday's protest approaches the mayor posted on his Facebook Sunday warning residents of strangers demonstrating and provoking others in their city.

"What the mayor is doing is nothing short of an eradication of our community from the public sphere," said Cadieux.

In the city council meeting Ghalib said, "We don’t want to open the doors for any other groups to come and ask us to raise flags that you don’t like, it’s gonna be like a mess."