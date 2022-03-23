HAP donating $75K to Detroit schools for coats, personal care items, gift cards for families

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Health Alliance Plan, a Michigan-based nonprofit health plan, is donating $75,000 to the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) to provide coats and personal care items to students in the district who may need them.

The DPSCD Foundation will purchase all-weather coats, personal care items and gift cards.

DPSCD estimates that 6,000 students or about 12% of the student population will benefit from this program.

“Prices are continuing to rise, and it is getting increasingly difficult for families to cover expenses,” Sharlonda Buckman, assistant superintendent of family and community engagement at DPSCD said. “Programs like these provide a much-needed lift to the family budget and allow our students to come to school secure in themselves and ready to learn.”

DPSCD coordinates shopping events at schools throughout the district. Parents and families will be allowed to select coats, care items, and gift cards that fit their individual needs.

“We have deep roots in this community and are dedicated to the health, safety, and wellness of Detroiters, especially the most vulnerable,” HAP’s senior vice president and chief sales and marketing officer Margaret Anderson said.

“We are so grateful to HAP for this generous donation,” Pamela Moore, president, and CEO of the Detroit Public Schools Community District Foundation said.