'Hard Reset': New book written by 2 Detroit women frames diversity and inclusion as the new normal

Two Detroiters, Two Voices, Working To Create Equity For All
Posted at 4:52 PM, May 04, 2021
DETROIT (WXYZ) — We are at a crucial time in our country. We are in the midst of a global pandemic and the fight to expose and eradicate systematic racism.

7 Action News Reporter Andrea Isom introduces us to two powerful Detroiters – women who have joined forces and voices to create lasting change in our workplaces, our neighborhoods and in our hearts.

Marlin Williams and Marlo Rencher co-authored a book called, "Hard Reset." The purpose of each page is to create organizational change, framing diversity and inclusion as the new normal.

