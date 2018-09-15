Harmful algae bloom found in Belleville Lake, Ford Lake
10:19 PM, Sep 14, 2018
11:22 PM, Sep 14, 2018
Share Article
(WXYZ) - Wayne County and Washtenaw County have both announced a warning about harmful algal blooms in area lakes Friday.
County Health Departments along with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are issuing a public health advisory for confirmed cases of dangerous algal bloom in Belleville Lake in Belleville and Ford Lake in Ypsilanti.
Microcystin toxins were detected at elevated levels in the tested water samples, officials say.
The water samples
People and pets are urged to avoid direct physical contact with the blue-green scum in the lake. Breathing in water droplets with present algae can cause nose and throat. Swallowing large amounts of contaminated water can lead to flu-like symptoms and gastrointestinal illness.
The department does say people can still water ski and boat, but are advised to be cautious when in areas where algal is visible.
The algal bloom looks like it has a green sheen or spilled paint look on its surface.
Here are a few tips from health officials to ensure your safety:
You can swim in the water but stay away from water that has scums or mats, looks like spilled paint, or has colored streaks.
Keep children and pets away from algae in the water or on the shore.
Do not let pets or livestock drink the water or eat scum on the shore.
All fish should be caught and released and not consumed. Belleville Lake is under related to the Huron River watershed Do Not Eat Fish advisory.
Do not drink water from lakes, ponds, or rivers.
Rinse people and pets off after swimming.
When in doubt, keep people and pets out of the water.
Call you doctor or veterinarian if you or your pets become sick after going in the water.
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.