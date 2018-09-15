Harmful algae bloom found in Belleville Lake, Ford Lake

(WXYZ) - Wayne County and Washtenaw County have both announced a warning about harmful algal blooms in area lakes Friday.

County Health Departments along with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are issuing a public health advisory for confirmed cases of dangerous algal bloom in Belleville Lake in Belleville and Ford Lake in Ypsilanti.

Microcystin toxins were detected at elevated levels in the tested water samples, officials say.

The water samples

People and pets are urged to avoid direct physical contact with the blue-green scum in the lake. Breathing in water droplets with present algae can cause nose and throat. Swallowing large amounts of contaminated water can lead to flu-like symptoms and gastrointestinal illness.

The department does say people can still water ski and boat, but are advised to be cautious when in areas where algal is visible.

The algal bloom looks like it has a green sheen or spilled paint look on its surface.

Here are a few tips from health officials to ensure your safety: