Harper Woods bus driver on leave after adult student with autism left locked inside parked bus

A Harper Woods mother is demanding answers after her adult son with autism was left locked inside a parked school bus, and district officials say the driver was placed on administrative leave following what they call a failure to adhere to established exit protocols.

That mom tells me her son was not only left alone on the bus — he was locked inside and could not get out. The bus driver had a personal emergency and left him there.

Cherie Jackson is fuming after her 24-year-old son, Torre — a special needs student with autism — was left behind Monday afternoon. Torre was riding a Harper Woods bus home from a life skills program at Grosse Pointe North High School. While en route, his mother tells me the driver had an emergency. Instead of taking Torre home, she parked the bus at Harper Woods High School and left.

"She dropped everybody else off, and she left him on the bus unattended and not safe," Jackson said.

"Her emergency was that she had to go to the bathroom. So she chose to go back to where she parked the bus, knowing she had him on the bus," Jackson said.

Torre sums up the experience in a single word.

"Terrifying. She just left me there. And it makes me feel uncomfortable," Torre said.

Jackson says she feared the worst when Torre did not arrive home on time.

"My fear is that I lost my child. I have no idea where he is. His phone is on 22 percent," Jackson said. "I never let him go out alone anywhere, and she chose to just get in her car and go home."

Torre called his mom from the locked bus, and she used a GPS tracker in his bag to pinpoint him before calling the driver.

"I said, where's my son at? She gave me directions to exactly where he was," Jackson said.

Jackson called 911, and police dispatched high school security to get Torre off the bus.

A spokesperson for Harper Woods Schools tells me the driver is now on administrative leave and off the road pending the outcome of an investigation.

Superintendent Steven McGhee released a statement, which reads in part:

"On Monday, October 26, 2026, an incident occurred in which a student was inadvertently left unattended on a district bus due to the driver not adhering to the established exit protocols, specifically failing to verify that all passengers had safely disembarked before exiting the vehicle to attend to an urgent, personal emergency. The district prioritizes student safety and does not condone leaving any student unattended or creating situations that could compromise their well-being. This incident was the result of an isolated error in judgment by an individual and does not reflect the values or practices of the district as a whole.

We take great pride in employing dedicated staff and fostering environments that are safe, welcoming, inclusive, and supportive for all students. Safety remains our top priority. Upon notification of the incident, the appropriate authorities and district officials acted promptly to address the situation and ensure the student's well-being.

The matter is currently under thorough internal investigation. We are carefully reviewing the circumstances and our policies to prevent any recurrence. The driver involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation. We are committed to conducting a comprehensive review to determine the necessary steps forward, ensuring that the district continues to provide a safe environment both on-site and during transportation."

Now, Torre is afraid to ride a bus again, and his mother has this message for drivers.

"Need to be more aware of the kids. What if that was your child? How would you feel if your child, you, you don't know where they are?" Jackson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

