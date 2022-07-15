Harper Woods man charged for fatal shooting on Klinger Street 

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Krisshawn Davon Tolbert, 24, of Harper Woods, in connection with the fatal shooting of Phillip Porter Jr., 38, of Detroit.

Krisshawn Davon Tolbert has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of felony firearm.

Detroit police officers were dispatched on June 26 at approximately 3:47 a.m. to a residence in the 19300 block of Klinger Street in Detroit for a reported shooting.

Once on the scene, officers found Porter outside of the home unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased by medics on the scene.

Police say, the incident stems from a verbal argument between Tolbert and Porter that escalated. Tolbert, police say, pulled out and fired a handgun multiple times, fatally wounding Porter.

A Detroit police investigation led to the arrest of the Tolbert on July 12.

Tolbert was arraigned today in 36th District Court and given a $250,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether.

He will be back in court on August 1 for the probable cause conference. The preliminary examination is scheduled for August 8 before Judge Kenneth King.