Harper Woods Man charged in double murder and stabbing, out on bond

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two days after being released from the Wayne County Jail and ordered to wear an electronic tether after posting 10% of a $100,000 bond, police say Jonathan Lamont-John Welch killed his girlfriend and Harper Woods man and stabbed his mother.

Judge Kenneth King says it's the "court's worst nightmare" when a crime victim and witness is killed.

Since mid-June, Welch was jailed at the Wayne County Jail before his release on Friday.

Welch was arraigned on June 12, 2022 before Magistrate Dawn White and received a 100,000/10% cash/surety bond with a tether and was ordered to have no contact with the defendant.

Jonathan Welch, also known as, Jonathan Lamont-John Welch, 23, of Harper Woods, was charged today in connection with the non-fatal stabbing of his 42-year-old mother and the homicides of Zlayiah Frazier, 22, of Roseville, and Robert Bray Jr., 70, also of Harper Woods.

Frazier was Welch’s girlfriend and the mother of his son, a one-year-old child.

Welch has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of second-degree arson, seven counts of felonious assault, and six counts of felony firearm.

The incident took place on July 10, at Welch’s mother’s home located in the 20600 block of Kenosha Street in Harper Woods. Police say, Welch stabbed his mother multiple times in the back with a butcher knife and killed Frazier and Bray with blunt force trauma.

Once on the scene, Harper Woods police officers located the Welch’s one-year-old son in the backyard of the home. The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say, Welch fired multiple gunshots at the officers while barricading himself inside the home. Welch, police say, also started a fire inside the home before appearing in the front doorway.

After being apprehended by police, he was taken to a local hospital.

Welch was arraigned and remanded to jail Wednesday afternoon. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 20 at 1:30 pm for a probable cause conference. A preliminary examination is scheduled for July 27 at 1:30 pm.

On June 2, 2022, Detroit police officers were dispatched to a home in the 13000 block of Kilbourne Avenue in Detroit for a domestic assault. Police say Welch woke the victim while sexually assaulting her at approximately 3:00 am. Welch demanded the password to the victim’s cell phone. When she refused to comply, Welch physically assaulted her, placed an extension cord around her neck and strangled her.

Police say, he poured gasoline on the victim, burned her arms and legs with a metal spatula and attempted to sexually assault her with a large pole. During the attack, Welch also beat her with his belt and threatened her with a drill.

The victim was able to escape and run out of the front door to the home to a neighbor’s house when Welch went into the kitchen. Welch followed her onto the neighbors porch and pulled on her but left. Once Welch left, neighbors took the victim into their home, gave the her a blanket to cover herself and called 911. Welch then returned and kicked in the neighbors’ door and left the location in a car before police arrived.

A Detroit police investigation lead to the arrest of Welch later the same day.

On June 2, Welch was been charged with torture, home invasion, first degree harmful device – use/possession causing injury, criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree, assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and three counts of Felonious Assault.