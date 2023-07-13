Harper Woods police are seeking a suspect following a fatal shooting Thursday

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Harper Woods police are looking for a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred early Thursday morning. At approximately 8:55 a.m. Thursday, Harper Woods police were dispatched to the 19300 block of Kelly Road after receiving a report that at least one person had been shot. Once on the scene, officers found two males with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims is a 25-year-old male who was transported to a local hospital and is now listed in stable condition. The other victim, a 37-year-old male, died at the scene.

Police say the suspect is a black male that is approximately 5 feet and 8 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, white shoes, and was possibly wearing a ski mask. The suspect, police say was seen driving a newer model Dodge Charger with tinted windows and a poor black paint job that appeared to have been spray painted on.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Harper Woods Police Department at 313-343-2530 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.