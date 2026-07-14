HARPER WOODS (WXYZ) — Police in Harper Woods have set up a perimeter in an attempt to arrest three suspects who they say fired shots at them on the freeway, with one suspect already in custody.

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Harper Woods police set up perimeter, aim to arrest suspects who fired at officers

"Please avoid the area of Peerless and Damman due to a developing law enforcement situation," said the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety on social media. "If you live in the area, please remain in your homes. We will update when possible."

See viewer video of the scene from viewer Leo Tufek

Viewer video shows scene from police presence in Harper Woods after suspects fired shots at officers (courtesy of Leo Tufek)

See video from Chopper 7 over the scene below

Chopper 7 video over police situation in Harper Woods

Westbound Interstate 94 at Allard was closed for about an hour after officers were shot at by carjacking suspects, authorities tell us.

We're told that the shots were fired at officers around 9:45 a.m. on I-94 and Allard/Vernier, near Harper Woods. A police spokesperson tells us that no one was hit in this incident.

We're told that one person is in custody, and that police are still looking for three suspects: two men and a woman. Police have set up a perimeter and tracking the suspects connected to the shooting with K9 officers.

Officers from Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Detroit Police Department, Harper Woods Department of Public Safety and Michigan State Police are on scene.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.