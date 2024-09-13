Watch Now
News

Actions

Hart Plaza added to the National Register of Historic Places

Detroit's Dodge Fountain is running again in Hart Plaza after years of neglect. It’s been off for nearly a decade but has been reborn thanks to a $6.7 million investment.
Posted

(WXYZ) — Hart Plaza in Downtown Detroit has been added to the National Register of Historic Places, according to the National Park Service.

The iconic Downtown Detroit park along the Detroit River was part of the new locations added at the end of August.

WATCH BELOW: Last phase of Hart Plaza makeover is coming

Last phase of Hart Plaza makeover is coming

According to the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, Hart Plaza opened in 1975 along the Detroit Riverfront at the intersection of Woodward Ave. and Jefferson.

The 14-acre plaza is named for the late U.S. Sen. Philip Hart, who served from 1959-1976 and was previously the lieutenant governor.

WATCH BELOW: Hart Plaza's Dodge Fountain back in daily operation

Hart Plaza's Dodge Fountain back in daily operation

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Shout out your favorite teacher or best friend!