Hart Plaza added to the National Register of Historic Places

Hart Plaza in Downtown Detroit has been added to the National Register of Historic Places, according to the National Park Service.

The iconic Downtown Detroit park along the Detroit River was part of the new locations added at the end of August.

According to the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, Hart Plaza opened in 1975 along the Detroit Riverfront at the intersection of Woodward Ave. and Jefferson.

The 14-acre plaza is named for the late U.S. Sen. Philip Hart, who served from 1959-1976 and was previously the lieutenant governor.

