Hartland Consolidated Schools hiring bus drivers

5:30 PM, Jan 12, 2018

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) - If you're looking for a job, Livingston County is looking to hire new bus drivers.

Hartland Consolidated Schools is in need of part-time and ful-time drivers to help with routes in several districts, including Pinckney and Brighton.

The starting wage is $16 an hour with a possible signing bonus.

Don't worry about experience - all training in provided and it is paid.

To apply, visit the Hartland Consolidated Schools Facebook page.

