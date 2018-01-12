Hartland Consolidated Schools hiring bus drivers

Cloudy
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) - If you're looking for a job, Livingston County is looking to hire new bus drivers.
Hartland Consolidated Schools is in need of part-time and ful-time drivers to help with routes in several districts, including Pinckney and Brighton.
The starting wage is $16 an hour with a possible signing bonus.
Don't worry about experience - all training in provided and it is paid.
To apply, visit the Hartland Consolidated Schools Facebook page.
