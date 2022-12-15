Hassan Chokr now facing federal charge after incident at Temple Beth El

(WXYZ) — Hassan Chokr, the 35-year-old man facing ethnic intimidation charges after allegedly making antisemitic and racist threats to parents and children outside of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township, has now been charged in a federal criminal complaint with lying on a federal firearms form when he sought to buy a shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

The complaint alleges Chokr attempted to purchase three firearms on December 2, 2022, at a federal firearms licensee in Dearborn. He reportedly went to the gun shop the same day he made alleged racist threats to students and parents at the Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township.

When attempting to purchase the guns, the feds say Chokr falsely claimed that he had not been previously convicted of a felony. They say he also falsely claimed that there were no felony charges currently pending against him. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Chokr was convicted in 2017 of Felony Financial Transaction Device - Stealing/Retaining Without Consent. He also has a charge of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon pending in state court.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, his firearms purchase was denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

The defendant faces a maximum of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Earlier Thursday, Chokr appeared in court for a probable cause hearing in Oakland County for ethnic intimidation charges. During the hearing, his lawyer tried to get the judge to reduce his $1 million bond.

He claimed that Chokr "needs therapy" and doesn't need to be locked in a cell. He added that the $1 million bond was excessive.

The Oakland County judge did not grant a bond change for Chokr.

Chokr is expected to appear back in court for that case on December 19 for an examination.