Haunted houses in metro Detroit: When do they open for 2024 and where are they?

(WXYZ) — It's never too early for scares! Now that fall is nearly here and we're approaching October, many will be looking for a haunted house to explore.

There are so many throughout metro Detroit, from the cities to the outskirts of the region, and many include other activities like haunted hayrides.

Below you'll find opening dates for haunted houses across metro Detroit.

Erebus Haunted Attraction – 18 S. Perry St. in Pontiac

Often named one of the best haunted houses in America, Erebus in Pontiac opened on Friday, Sept. 13. It will be open weekends through September, then open again Thursday, Oct. 3. It will be open every day after through Nov. 4 except for Oct. 7, 8, 14 and 21. It will also stay open for Nov. 1-2.

WATCH BELOW: WXYZ's Kim Craig goes back to Erebus 13 years after infamous scare video went viral

Azra Chamber of Horrors – 31401 John R in Madison Heights

Azra will open Friday, Sept. 27 and be open weekends through Oct. 13, then be open Oct. 17-20, 24-27, Oct. 30, 31, Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.

Blake's Big Apple Haunted Attraction – 71485 North Ave. in Armada

Blake's has many attractions including a three-story haunted barn, a haunted hayride, Spookyland and zombie paintball. They opened Sept. 13 and will be open every Friday-Sunday through Oct. 27.

Hush Haunted Attraction – 37550 Cherry Hill Rd. in Westland

With four attractions and even some bars spread throughout, the Hush Haunted Attraction is great for adults to have some fun and get some scares in. They are open Sept. 28, then open again on Oct. 6, 10-13, 16-21, 23-31 and Nov. 1-2.

Eloise Asylum – 30712 Michigan Ave. in Westland

The former asylum has transformed into two walk-through, state-of-the-art, fully-immersive attractions with more than 30,000 square feet of horror.

They open Sept. 28 and then every Friday-Sunday through Oct. 27.

Scarefest Scream Park – 34111 28 Mile Rd. in Lenox

Scarefest Scream Park has been around since 2006 and has a haunted hayride, a terror corn maze, a forest of darkness and a haunted house. There are also nightly bonfires, bands, DJs, movies, a beer tent and more.

They opened Sept. 20 and are open Sept. 27-28, Oct. 4-5, 11-13, 18-20 and 25-27.

Rotten Manor – 13245 Dixie Highway in Holly

Rotten Manor includes the manor, the rotten forest/asylum and the rotten theatre, each offering a variety of scares.

They opened on Sept. 13 and are open Fridays and Saturdays in Sept. Then, they'll be open Oct. 3-6, 10-13, 17-20, 24-27, 31 and Nov. 1-2.

Enchanted at Glenlore Trails - 3860 Newton Road in Commerce Township

This year, Glenlore Trails in Commerce Township is inviting people into the forest where magic awaits.

Enchanted is a "magical Halloween adventure through an enchanted forest filled with wistful wraiths, frolicking fairies, and the weird wayward witch of the woods.

The experience will be open from Sept. 20 through Nov. 3.

If you have a haunted house you'd like us to include, please email max.white@wxyz.com