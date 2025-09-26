Haunted houses in metro Detroit: When do they open for 2025 and where are they?

(WXYZ) — It's never too early for scares! Now that fall is nearly here and we're about a month from Halloween, many will be looking for a haunted house to explore.

There are so many throughout metro Detroit, from the cities all the way to the outskirts of the region, and many include other activities like haunted hayrides.

Below you'll find opening dates for haunted houses across metro Detroit.

Erebus Haunted Attraction – 18 S. Perry St. in Pontiac

Often named one of the best haunted houses in America, Erebus in Pontiac opened on Friday, Sept. 19. It will be open weekends through September, then open again Thursday, Oct. 2. It will be open every day after through Nov. 2 except for Oct. 6, 7, 13 and 20.

Azra Chamber of Horrors – 31401 John R in Madison Heights

Azra will open Friday, Sept. 26 through Sept. 28,, and then again from Oct. 3-5. It will also be open Tuesdays in October with no monsters. The Boo Bash will take place on Oct. 26. It's full schedule is Sept. 26-18, Oct. 3-5,7, 10-12, 14, 17-19, 21-26 and 28-Nov. 1.

Blake's Big Apple Haunted Attraction – 71485 North Ave. in Armada

Blake's has many attractions, including a three-story haunted barn, a haunted hayride, Spookyland and zombie paintball. They opened Sept. 13 and will be open every Friday-Sunday through Nov. 1.

Hush Haunted Attraction – 37550 Cherry Hill Rd. in Westland

With four attractions and even some bars spread throughout, the Hush Haunted Attraction is great for adults to have some fun and get some scares in. They open Sept. 27, and will be open Oct. 3-5, 9-12, 15-20, and 22-Nov. 2

Eloise Asylum – 30712 Michigan Ave. in Westland

The former asylum has transformed into two walk-through, state-of-the-art, fully-immersive attractions with more than 30,000 square feet of horror.

They open Sept. 27 and are open every Friday-Sunday through Oct. 31.

Scarefest Scream Park – 34111 28 Mile Rd. in Lenox

Scarefest Scream Park has been around since 2006 and has a haunted hayride, a terror corn maze, a forest of darkness and a haunted house. There are also nightly bonfires, bands, DJs, movies, a beer tent and more.

They opened Sept. 19 and are open every Friday-Sunday Nov. 2, plus Thursday, Oct. 30.

Slaughterhouse Adventure – 5781 W. Grand River Ave. in Fowlerville

The Slaughterhouse Adventure is a haunted corn maze, the "hayride from hell," and a slaughterhouse haunted house. It opens Friday, Oct. 3 and will be open every Friday and Saturday in October.

Rotten Manor – 13245 Dixie Highway in Holly

Rotten Manor includes the manor, the rotten forest/asylum and the rotten theatre, each offering a variety of scares.

They opened on Sept. 12 and are open Fridays and Saturdays in Sept. Then, they'll be open Oct. 2-5, 9-12, 16-19, 23-26, 30-31 and Nov. 1.

Glenlore Trails Witching Hour - 3860 Newton Road in Commerce Township

Glenlore Trails in Commerce Township is offering The Witching Hour this fall, "an enchanting, interactive night walk filled with magic spells, eerie sights, and a coven of curious witches around every bend."

The walk experience is open Sept. 25 through Nov. 2.

If you have a haunted house you'd like us to include, please email us at webteam@wxyz.com with the information.