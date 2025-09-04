Hazel Park community holds vigil for mother and son killed in Labor Day homicides

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Hazel Park community came together Wednesday night to remember two lives tragically taken on Labor Day: 41-year-old Linda Hill and her 12-year-old son Kardi Jackson, both found dead inside their home on Berdeno Avenue.

As police announced the arrest of a possible suspect, loved ones gathered at Hazel Park Junior High School for a candlelight vigil, sharing memories, heartbreak and a call for justice.

Dozens of candles cast a warm glow on faces filled with grief as family and friends gathered just days after the mother and son were discovered dead in their home. Police have not released how they died, only that they suffered injuries from what investigators call "apparent trauma."

On Tuesday night, Hazel Park police arrested a possible suspect, a 43-year-old man.

"I don't know who it is yet, but I'm very happy about that," said Shatara Harris, a family friend who is glad someone is behind bars for the crime.

Harris and Amber, another family friend, are struggling to process how a mother and son's lives were cut short without warning.

"It's tough. Even going into the house, it's tough to look at — blood everywhere, seeing little finger prints on the walls," Harris said.

"I didn't expect that to happen on Labor Day. Everything was cool on Labor Day and then my sister got the call," Amber said.

Amber said 12-year-old Kardi should have been entering his second week at Hazel Park junior high. Instead, mourners gathered outside the school Wednesday night releasing balloons in his memory.

"To see everybody out here to support and stuff like that, it feels good," Amber said.

The Hazel Park School District and the city are surrounding the victims' loved ones with support.

"Well I'll tell you what, when the balloons were, let go it was so incredibly moving and I thought about all my teachers and principals have talked about how wonderful of a young man he was," Superintendent Amy Wilcox said.

"I think it was heartwarming to see the community come together, but it's sad young kids have to go through something like this. It's unfortunately something that they will have to remember for the rest of their lives," City Manager Edward Klobucher said.

The family is leaning on each other while also calling for justice.

"We can sleep a little better at night knowing that the person who is responsible for this is locked up, so we do feel a little bit of relief but at the same time, we still lost two loved ones, and a child at that," Harris said.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

