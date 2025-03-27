Hazel Park educators, parents demand answers after superintendent placed on unexplained leave

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Jan. 27 Hazel Park Schools Board of Education Special Meeting was about three hours and 22 minutes long.

In the last 10 minutes, the board moved to put Hazel Park Superintendent Amy Kruppe, Ph.D., on paid, non-disciplinary administrative leave.

The board said it was for a "fact-finding investigation of the allegations."

Hazel Park Schools Superintendent Amy Kruppe

Two months since that meeting, questions about what the allegations are remain a Hazel Park mystery.

"It was really concerning because we haven’t been provided any information as to what the issue is," Hazel Park parent Jennifer Jackson told 7 News Detroit.

District leaders say they were also surprised.

"It was a surprise to all of us, quite a shock, even to Dr. Kruppe," administrative assistant Ryann Voss said.

Jackson said that she has two children in the district and in the 10 years Kruppe has been superintendent, the district has only improved.

"From my perspective as a parent, she has been a wonderful addition to our community," Jackson said.

Voss showed us data that lays out how, as she says, Kruppe has radically improved district funds.

Ryann Voss Hazel Park Schools Multi-year General Fund Data

"This is proof that Dr. Kruppe is really good at her job," Voss said. "I believe they left it so vague because they don’t know what policy that she broke and they’re hoping that she did break one."

7 News Detroit obtained paperwork that shows the interim superintendent for Kruppe is being paid $800 a day.

Voss said the board is also paying thousands of dollars for the investigation and an attorney.

According to her, the only reason for all of this is that board members do not like Kruppe.

"This has all been a witch hunt to take down Dr. Kruppe," Voss said.

Due to the pending investigation, Kruppe said she declines to comment at this time.

The school board President Beverly Hinton sent 7 News Detroit this statement:

"Two months ago the Board of Education approved the Allen Law Group, PC to perform a fact finding investigation. I was recently advised the investigation is close to being complete.



When it is a personnel matter people have legal rights, so until the investigation has concluded it is not appropriate for me to comment further.



Be assured our primary focus always is the academic, social and emotional growth of our students."

However, Voss and Jackson said that Hazel Park isn't waiting any longer.

Complaint letters have been sent to the governor and Michigan Department of Education.

Plus, 7 News Detroit is told that about 12 community members have formed a Committee for Ethical Transparency to, as they say, hold the school board accountable.

"Dr. Kruppe is more than a superintendent to us in the district; she is our go to person," Voss said.

"She’s a part of Hazel Park Schools," Jackson said.