Hazel Park Schools requiring exposed, unvaccinated students to take COVID-19 test daily for one week

HAZEL PARK,. Mich (WXYZ) — Starting Monday October 18, families at Hazel Park Schools will have a ‘Test to Stay’ quarantine option.

If a student is identified as a close contact in the classroom and is unvaccinated, they will be required to participate in the process.

This involves daily rapid COVID-19 testing for seven days and the ability to be in the classroom, providing they test negative.

“A large concern that we have had is the high numbers of kids that have had to quarantine,” superintendent Amy Kruppe said.

Kruppe said keeping students in school, if it’s safe, is important.

“We know that every day a student misses school that they are less likely to graduate,” she said.

If families choose to not participate in this process, students will need to quarantine for 10 days.

One parent says the “Test to Stay” option is torture.

“To have test children every morning is a little absurd,” parent Shenna Hensley said.

The daily rapid COVID-19 testing will be available at the Ford Administration Building Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. in the boardroom.

If a student is required to participate in Test to Stay, parents will need to bring them to test each morning and wait for the results prior to the student attending class.

“Wait 15 minutes in hopes that the test is negative and if it’s not I still have to take him home and quarantine for 10 days,” Hensley adds.

She tells us she rather keep her son at home. Other parents like having the option.

“They do better in school and also it’s a relief. Can get more work done without worrying about what’s going on,” Michael Pearce said.

Pearce has three students in the district who are all vaccinated.

In cases where students are vaccinated the school district says, “If your student is identified as a close contact in the classroom and is vaccinated, it is recommended to participate in our Test to Stay quarantine process. This involves a rapid COVID-19 test ONCE on day 3, 4, or 5 after exposure. If negative, they will continue to stay in the classroom.”

Some parents are questioning why the school district is now accepting rapid tests. Originally a PCR test was required.

In a statement shared with WXYZ Kruppe says:

“We are following the MDHHS guidance regarding testing. This calls for rapid and that’s what was given to us from the state. The Oakland health department protocol is PCR. We decided to change our process to support students needs. We changed this guideline to match others processes.“