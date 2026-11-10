Hazel Park's new Catnap Catfe gives stray and homeless cats a safe place to land amid a growing crisis

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A new nonprofit in Hazel Park is hoping to make a difference in what local rescues are calling a growing cat crisis.

Catnap Catfe is giving stray and homeless cats a safe place to land and a chance to find their forever homes. It's a place where you can stop in, kick back and make a few new friends. But behind the cute faces and cozy space, there's a much bigger mission.

Jessica Conway recently opened Catnap Catfe in Hazel Park after seeing a growing need to help stray and homeless cats.

Watch Carli Petrus' report below:

New Hazel Park cat cafe opens

"There's just so many cats out in the communities," Conway said.

When asked why she took this on as a passion project while holding down a full-time day job, Conway pointed to what the work gives back.

"That's a great question. Because I just find it so fulfilling and so rewarding when we get a cat that comes that lived a stressful life, or lived outside, and you see the evolution of their behavior and them coming out of their shell and them accepting and trusting," Conway said.

She says communities across Southeast Michigan are dealing with what she calls a cat crisis, with the population of homeless cats continuing to grow.

"Spay and neuter your pets and if you can find a small space in your home for a cage, if you have a spare bathroom, a spare bedroom, foster," Conway said.

That's where this space comes in.

"It gives us an opportunity for people to meet cats in a more relaxed environment so that there isn't pressure to say, oh that cat's cute, I'll take it home. You can sit down with the cat and see if you can the cat jive," Conway said.

Catnap partners with local rescue Animal House of Southeast Michigan, which says the need for help is overwhelming.

"I know we probably get 10-15 emails a day asking for help," Yaeck said.

Co-founder Lisa Yaeck says Catnap is addressing that need by giving rescue cats a safe place to stay while they wait for their forever homes.

"It's going to help adopt out more cats so we can take more in because it will give another location and more focus on the rescue and what we do," Yaeck said.

And you don't have to be looking for a new pet to enjoy the experience. Malik Joyner likes to come in just to get his cat fix, and in turn, these cats get what they need too — human interaction.

"It's a really good way to just like cleanse my brain and just like refresh me for the day," Joyner said. "It's good socialization, it's good just to get the cats out there, and it's good to show people and even learn more about cats."

Whether you're looking to adopt, want to spend some time with some cats or just want to support the cause, Conway says every visit and every donation makes a difference.

"There are so many cats that are unhoused, probably more than there are possible homes for them so, anything that I can do to help that along, that's what I want to do," Conway said.

If you're looking to visit Catnap, they're currently taking booking reservations online. For more information on adoption fees and how to donate, we'll have a link on WXYZ.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

