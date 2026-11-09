DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Warren couple is recovering from a frightening crash on Detroit's north side, but their biggest concern tonight is finding a missing member of their family.

Their dog, Octane, vanished immediately after the collision and has not been seen since.

Watch 7 News Detroit reporter Randy Wimbley's video story in the player below:

'He didn't deserve to be hurt': Injured dog missing after DDOT bus crash on 8 Mile

According to the Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT), a city bus was turning into the Meijer Gateway center on 8 Mile Road near Woodward Avenue late Friday night when an eastbound SUV collided with the rear of the bus.

For the couple inside that SUV, the violent impact was only the beginning of their ordeal.

"He got out, he was scared, shoveled," recalled Jayde Germain, recounting the harrowing moments following the crash.

Germain said she and her boyfriend's dog—a Blue Heeler-Pit Bull mix named Octane—managed to get out of the vehicle along with the passengers after the collision. But the terrified, injured animal panicked.

"He did a quick circle. He kind of looked at all of us. The cop kind of stepped back and he ran," Germain said.

The incident occurred just before midnight on Friday. Octane bolted down 8 Mile Road heading toward John R Street and has been missing ever since.

"He went under the tunnel," Germain said. "My boyfriend went chasing after him with his sprained ankle and all of his internal injuries."

Her boyfriend, Johnathan Santiago, suffered severe injuries in the crash, pointing to his leg and noting, "It was swollen all the way up to here."

Santiago was discharged from Detroit Receiving Hospital on Monday afternoon. While recovering physically, the emotional toll of not knowing where his dog is remains overwhelming.

"It's honestly stressful. And it's very stressful not knowing what's going on with him," Santiago said. "He was bleeding on his chest."

DDOT confirmed that the bus driver and seven passengers were transported to Sinai-Grace Hospital following the crash. Detroit Police reported that all eight individuals were listed in stable condition.

While authorities investigate the cause of the collision, Germain and Santiago are praying someone in the community spots Octane and helps bring him home safely.

"I don't want him to be in pain. I don't want him to be alone in pain," Germain said through tears. "He's truly just a sweet boy. He's really giggly, he's really goofy, he's a good dog. He listens, he's cuddly... he didn't deserve any of this.He didn't deserve to be in an accident, he didn't deserve to be hurt. None of us did, but especially not him."

Detroit Police say the crash remains under active investigation, and it is not yet clear who was at fault.

HOW TO HELP

Octane is a Blue Heeler-Pit Bull mix last seen running east on 8 Mile Road toward John R Street near the Meijer Gateway center. He is believed to be injured with visible bleeding on his chest.

If you have seen Octane or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact his owners immediately at (360) 488-7810 or (859) 324-7893.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

