'He was a wonderful doctor.' Well-known metro Detroit veterinarian dies after crash

A well-known veterinarian in metro Detroit died unexpectedly in a car crash over the weekend.

Dr. John Hermann of the Mobile Vet Clinic died Sunday, the clinic announced on Facebook.

"PLEASE give us time to figure everything out. Keep an eye on our website and Facebook for more information. We are also trying to process this ourselves so please have patience with us during this difficult time," a post on the Facebook page reads.

According to the website, Hermann graduated from Michigan State in 1993 and provided low-cost vaccine and wellness clinics for animals, as well as low-cost pet services.

He worked with several shelters in the Downriver community.

The post on Facebook has garnered thousands of comments and shares, with people sharing their memories and condolences.

"He was a wonderful doctor and everyone at his office is great. You have all done very meaningful work and I wish you well trying to get through this," one person wrote.

"Thank you so much to Dr. Herman and his staff for affordably helping me save my dog, Sonny, from parvo as a puppy. He is almost 11 and going strong, I have you wonderful folks to thank for helping me save his life," another person said.