'He was my best friend.' Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issues statement on father's passing

(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that her father, Richard Whitmer, passed away on Monday evening.

Richard Whitmer, who graduated from Western Michigan University and earned his law degree from the University of Michigan, served in state government in Michigan, including as Commerce Secretary to Governor Bill Milliken. He also worked as CEO of Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Michigan.

The governor issued the following statement about the passing of her father:

"My beloved father passed away last night.

He held a lot of impressive positions in his long life. He led major non-profits, sat on statewide boards, and served in the cabinet of one of my predecessors, Governor Milliken. But for me, he was just dad.

He was the one who always saw my potential and believed in me, from the first speech I gave in fifth grade to my States of the State as governor. He was always there, whether in the back of the classroom or in the front row of the House Chamber, cheering me on.

He was the one who picked me up when I was down or told me to get my act together when I screwed up. When my grades were slacking in high school, he inspired me to live up to my potential. Because of his encouragement, I did.

He was the one who suggested I consider public service. As a student at MSU who dreamt of a life in sports broadcasting, he was the one who told me to check out an internship at the capital to see how state government really worked. I haven’t looked back since.

My siblings and I have a ton of beautiful memories and hilarious stories about our dad. And I was thrilled that my girls got to make their own memories with him too. I got to see my dad become a proud, doting grandfather. He was always quick to laugh, happy to offer advice, and proud most of all that his children and grandchildren had grown up with those fundamental Michigan values of kindness, respect, and humor that he taught us and lived up to every day of his life.

He was my best friend, most trusted counselor, and next-door neighbor until I moved into the Governor’s Residence. I would not be where I am and who I am without my dad. Today, I’m sad, but I’m grateful too. I’m grateful for the time we got to spend together, for the things he taught me, and the stories I’ll carry with me forever."