Heading out of town? AAA predicts about 1.3M Michiganders will travel for Memorial Day

(WXYZ) — Ready to take to the road or the skies? AAA is predicting nearly 1.3 million Michiganders will travel at least 50 miles from home over Memorial Day weekend.

WATCH: Detroit braces for massive Memorial Day weekend crowds with Movement, Tigers, and The Weeknd downtown

Busy Memorial Day weekend in Downtown Detroit

AAA reports that’s an increase of 37,000 from last year.

More than 45.1 million people are expected to travel nationwide — with 39.4 million traveling by car.

"Despite economic uncertainty and global challenges, travel remains a priority for Americans, with millions eager to make memories with a Memorial Day getaway,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group, in a statement. “Whether travelers are looking for a quick getaway or an extended vacation, there are budget-friendly options for every plan. From a short beach retreat to an extended cruise, working with a travel advisor can help uncover exclusive discounts and create a vacation that best meets your interests and needs."

Here’s what AAA says INTRIX recommends for travel times:

For more information, click here.

