Heading outside to shovel? Check out these safety tips first

(WXYZ) — Shoveling snow is just part of life here in Michigan. But people don’t realize that thousands of injuries happen every year because of the fluffy white stuff. A 17-year study found as many as 100 deaths can happen yearly from shoveling snow.

Many different types of injuries can take place when shoveling snow. People can end up falling and breaking something. Soft tissue injuries are also common due to your body being strained when shoveling.

Before you pick up a snow shovel today, here are a few shoveling safety tips: