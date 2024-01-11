Heading to the U-M national title parade in Ann Arbor? Here’s what to know 

(WXYZ) — If you’re planning on partaking in Saturday’s National Championship celebration for the University of Michigan, the U-M Division of Public Safety and Security offered these safety suggestions:



If you have children with you, take a group selfie before heading out

Carry as few valuables as possible (ID, keys, cash, etc.)

Check the weather forecast and dress accordingly

Stay out of the roadway and on the curb at all times

Road closure info: if commuting, use Waze,

Remember, bus routes may be affected

Park in a legal space

Be aware of your surroundings and call 911 to report suspicious activity

Temporary road closures are also anticipated.

Officials say you can expect closures on State Street between Tappan and the front of Schembechler Hall.

U-M releases details on tickets for title celebration, parade route

The parade is expected to kick off around 4:00 p.m. and the Crisler Center celebration starts at 7:00 p.m.