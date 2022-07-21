Health officials work to limit spread of monkeypox in Michigan, Oakland County

(WXYZ) — Cases of monkeypox are on the rise across Michigan, with 19 known cases so far in the state. The majority of those cases are in Oakland County, which has eight, and the county is now taking action.

Infectious disease specialists tell us a majority of the people who are infected with the virus end up being OK, but to help further stop the spread, the state and the county are stepping up.

The State of Michigan has created a new website with detailed information on symptoms, providers, treatment, the number of confirmed cases, and their locations.

"What we have seen right now, for example, with Monkeypox is because of the way the testing is and the treatment is, we're gonna have to involve the states and the state public health group at each level," University of Michigan Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Payal Patel said.

Also, Oakland County is starting a task force to help educate, care and distribute the monkeypox vaccine. They're also asking the federal government to "increase and expedite the supply of monkeypox vaccine."

Patel said that with 19 cases right now, the state could be at the tip of the iceberg.

"I'm afraid and I'm pretty sure that there are more cases out there and I think that's why we're seeing that proactive action at the state and the national level," Patel said.

Some signs of the virus are lesions on the hands, chest and genitals. A majority of the cases, according to experts, are currently spreading through sexual activity from man to man, but the virus can spread in other ways.

"Because it can be spread by close contact, that often means, like, people you live with, that you may share a towel with or a bed with because potentially those lesions are infectious and so it could potentially be transmitted through something else," Patel said.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, Oakland County health officials will be announcing the task force during a news conference.