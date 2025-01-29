2 dead in growing Kansas Tuberculosis outbreak. What you need to know

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, the tuberculosis outbreak continues to infect dozens of people in Kansas. Two people lost their lives last year, and right now, 67 people are being treated for active TB. Another 79 have inactive infections.

Meanwhile, here in Michigan, a beef herd tested positive for bovine tuberculosis. While it primarily affects animals, it can spread to humans.

Most tuberculosis, or TB, cases in the US are caused by the germ Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It mainly attacks the lungs and spreads through the air when someone with an active infection coughs, sneezes, or sings. That’s what we’re seeing in Kansas now —human-to-human transmission.

As for bovine tuberculosis, it's caused by a different germ called Mycobacterium bovis. With animals, it spreads through respiratory secretions like nose-to-nose contact or by sharing contaminated food or water.

Now, a lot of people think if you’re exposed, you’ll automatically get infected. But not everyone exposed to TB—whether it’s from humans or animals—actually gets sick. And that’s a key difference between active and inactive TB.

With active TB, the immune system can’t keep the bacteria under control, so it multiplies and grows. People with active TB feel sick. They can develop symptoms like a cough that won’t go away, chest pain, extreme fatigue, and coughing up blood. And most importantly, they can spread it to others.

Whereas inactive TB is different. The bacteria stays in the body without causing symptoms, and it can’t spread. Some people never develop active TB, while others get sick months or even years later if their immune system can no longer fight it off.

The good news is that both types can almost always be treated. However, without treatment, TB can be deadly.

So, should residents be concerned with the beef herd in northeastern Michigan testing positive for bovine tuberculosis?

The infected herd is in Alcona County, and it’s the first case in Michigan cattle since 2022. But bovine TB has also been found in wild deer—at least 13 cases last year in the same region.

For humans, infection is rare. Bovine tuberculosis usually happens after prolonged exposure to infected animals or by eating or drinking unpasteurized, contaminated dairy products.

The good news for Michigan residents is that our milk supply is strictly regulated and pasteurized, killing the bacteria.

But hunters in northeastern Michigan should take extra precautions. Wear gloves while handling wild game, avoid contact with animal fluids, and get harvested deer tested.

If you do get exposed, look for symptoms such as a persistent cough, fever, night sweats, or weight loss. And if you’re concerned, see your doctor.

The bottom line - the risk is low for most people. So, while this is something to be aware of, there’s no need for widespread concern.