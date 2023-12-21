7 tips to help beat the holiday and winter blues

While the holidays bring joy to many, for some, it's a time of added stress and sadness. Approximately 10 million Americans experience Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD, a type of depression that sets in around fall daylight savings and lingers until early spring.

Seasonal Affective Disorder can occur when the days get shorter and temperatures drop. The exact cause is unclear, but it’s been associated with reduced sunlight exposure. This reduced light may disrupt your body's internal clock, known as the circadian rhythm, making you feel down. Insufficient sunlight could also lower serotonin levels, the brain neurotransmitter that influences happiness.

Additionally, seasonal changes can disturb melatonin, the hormone regulating sleep, leading to increased fatigue and mood fluctuations. And, winter's reduced sunlight may result in low vitamin D, linked in studies to a higher risk of SAD.

As for symptoms, SAD has been linked to ongoing low mood, irritability, anxiety, a tendency to avoid socializing, persistent fatigue despite sufficient sleep, oversleeping, cravings for comfort foods high in carbs and sugars, weight gain, and a reduced sex drive.

Here are seven tips to manage it



Boost your vitamin D and sunlight exposure: Spend more time outdoors to soak up natural light, and consider including vitamin D-rich foods like mushrooms, egg yolks, and yogurt in your diet. Vitamin D supplements could be an option, too. Lift your mood with tryptophan. This amino acid is associated with serotonin production. Good options include salmon, chicken, turkey, spinach, pumpkin seeds, and tofu. Get moving. Studies indicate that regular exercise, such as aerobics or strength training, can elevate dopamine levels—the "happy hormone." Aim for 75 minutes a week. Add more greenery to your living spaces. Houseplants like Chrysanthemums, Monstera, and Spider not only create a calming atmosphere but also aid in removing indoor pollutants. Cleaner air can enhance oxygen levels in the brain, positively impacting serotonin production. Try aromatherapy. Essential oils can help boost well-being, especially if you find a scent that triggers a positive feeling or memory. Scents like peppermint and lemon are uplifting, lavender promotes better sleep, and orange can help reduce anxiety. Keep a journal or diary. Tracking your thoughts can offer insights into what improves or worsens your mood. This may help you better understand your emotional well-being. Lastly, prepare for the winter months ahead. January and February tend to be the most difficult, so plan downtime for rest and self-care.

Remember, while it’s normal to have some down days, SAD can be a serious health condition. If you’re consistently down and depressed for days, please talk to your doctor. There are treatment options available, like light therapy, medications, and talk therapy.

