795,000 people seriously harmed annually by misdiagnosis, study shows

(WXYZ) — Every year, medical mistakes lead to an estimated 795,000 deaths or permanent disabilities in the U.S., according to a collaborative report from Johns Hopkins and the Risk Management Foundation of the Harvard Medical Institutions.

It’s very unfortunate that diagnostic errors occur, and this report certainly underlines the need for change. The researchers found that 15 dangerous diseases accounted for 50.7% of total serious harms.

Stroke was the No. 1 disease that led to death or disability due to misdiagnoses. That was followed by sepsis, pneumonia, venous thromboembolism — a condition that happens because of a blood clot in a vein — and lung cancer.

Together, these five conditions accounted for nearly 39% of total serious harms.

Looking at what’s often referred to as the “big three” — cancer, infections and vascular events like heart attacks — roughly 3 in 4 misdiagnoses happened to people experiencing one of these dangerous diseases.

Now, you might be wondering of the 795,000 Americans affected every year, how many died versus how many became permanently disabled? Well, the analysis concluded that an estimated 371,000 Americans died, and 424,000 ended up permanently disabled all because their health conditions were misdiagnosed.

Some of the permanent disabilities these patients sustained were life-changing and included loss of eyesight, brain damage, metastasized cancer and loss of limbs or organs.

I can see why this sounds scary. However, there’s less than a 0.1% chance of death or disability overall due to a misdiagnosis. Having said that, there are steps everyone can take to minimize risks.

Here’s my advice:

Get involved. This is so crucial because being involved not only reduces diagnostic errors but also helps avoid delays when it comes to being diagnosed.

Never be afraid to ask your doctor or medical personnel questions. You 100% have a right to speak to anyone involved in your care.

Be proactive. Follow up on test results and make sure all doctors have all your pertinent health information.

Know your family history. It can help you identify a higher-than-usual chance of developing a disease or condition.

Research and learn about any conditions you currently have or health issues you're at risk of developing. And then be mindful of symptoms.

If you think something is wrong, don't hesitate to ask for a second opinion.

Misdiagnoses can be catastrophic, and that's why it's imperative for everyone to advocate for yourself and for your loved ones. It's important that we all play a role in our health journey.

