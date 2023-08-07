A deeper look at the first postpartum depression pill approved by the FDA

(WXYZ) — A new medication targeting postpartum depression recently received approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Zuranolone is the first oral treatment for the depressive condition, which impacts around 1 in 7 women following childbirth.

This new treatment could be a real lifesaver for women experiencing postpartum depression. That is because some women in clinical trials reported significant improvements in their depression just three days after starting treatment. That is remarkable.

Postpartum depression can be severe and persist for months or years. Women can feel incredibly sad, guilty and worthless. In severe situations, they can struggle to carry out regular daily activities and might think about hurting themselves or their baby.

Now how well did Zuranolone work overall for study participants? Well, the results of a phase-three study found that 57% of the women who took Zuranolone reported a 50% or greater improvement in their depressive symptoms after taking the pill once a day for 14 days. And at the end of 45 days, researchers found that 61.9% of the participants who received Zuranolone said they experienced considerable symptom improvements.

The FDA has placed a special warning, called a boxed warning, on the drug's label. It warns patients not to drive or operate heavy machinery for at least 12 hours after taking Zuranolone.

As for side effects, the main ones include diarrhea, fatigue, feeling sleepy, feeling dizzy, catching a cold and developing a urinary tract infection. There is also a risk of suicidal thoughts. The drug could also be harmful to a developing baby, so women should use contraception while taking the medication. Also, the trial only included women who did not breastfeed, so Zuranolone is not currently recommended for those who do.

Furthermore, Zuranolone was primarily tested on women who had severe postpartum depression. Not those with milder or moderate forms of the condition. For those two groups, psychotherapy or counseling is still the go-to treatment. Other options include anti-anxiety or antidepressant medicines and support group participation.

What is important here is that women and loved ones know that if left untreated, postpartum depression can be dangerous. Women should seek professional help and be evaluated if their symptoms:

